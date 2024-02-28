Pursuit ends at I-70 W in Huber Heights after car rams unmarked Dayton police vehicle

Feb. 27—A police chase briefly closed Interstate 70 West Tuesday afternoon in Huber Heights after a car rammed an unmarked police vehicle in Dayton.

One person has been taken into custody, according to Dayton police.

The car rammed the unmarked police vehicle shortly before 12:15 p.m. during an investigation near Gettysburg and Kammer avenues in Dayton. Police did not say what type of investigation was underway nor what led to the investigation.

The car fled, which prompted a pursuit that ended on I-70 West near the state Route 201/Brandt Pike exit. A Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver was used to end the pursuit and no injuries were reported, Dayton police said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported at 12:47 p.m. that all westbound lanes were closed at state Route 201/Brandt Pike due to a "police incident."

The interstate reopened as of 1:26 p.m.

A 28-year-old man was arrested by Dayton police on I-70 in Huber Heights and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence and drug possession. The Dayton Daily News is not naming the man because he has not been formally charged.