Pursuit ends in crash in Moraine; Juvenile occupants injured

A pursuit ended in a crash in Moraine Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the 2000 block of North Springboro Pike around 9:20 a.m., according to initial reports.

A sergeant with Moraine Police Department said the single car involved in the crash was reported stolen by the Dayton Police Department.

Juveniles in the car suffered minor injuries, but is not known who was driving the car, according to the sergeant.

We are working to learn if anyone was taken into custody and what charges they may face.

We will update this story as we learn more.