Pursuit ends in crash with trash

Nov. 29—MANKATO — A brief chase ended when the fleeing driver crashed into garbage cans early Thanksgiving morning, charges say.

A Mankato police officer tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding and an inoperable taillight on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The driver, later identified as Thomas James Mikell III, 41, of Mankato, allegedly led the officer on a 10-block pursuit. He drove up to 70 mph in a 30 mph zone, according to a court complaint.

The chase ended when the driver crashed into a curb and trash cans. Mikell allegedly then tried to get out and run, but he was caught.

Mikell was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony fleeing police.