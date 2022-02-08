Pursuit ends in Iowa after robbery in Sioux Falls, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department was involved in a pursuit that ended in Iowa after a suspect robbed a Sioux Falls motel on Tuesday.

The name of the suspect has not been released, but the stolen vehicle used in the pursuit was found in Larchwood, Iowa with help from the Lyons County Sheriff's Office, according to a release by the Sioux Falls Police Department.

More Argus911: Explosion results in structure fire in Yankton, fire department says.

The incident started as a robbery at a Sioux Falls motel, said police spokesman Sam Clemens. The suspect threatened the clerk with a knife, took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Sioux Falls Police pursued the suspect throughout the city before terminating the pursuit. The LCSO in Iowa was able to locate the stolen vehicle. Police did not say whether or not the suspect was in custody.

No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery or pursuit, the Sioux Falls Police Department will continue investigating the incident.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls police: Pursuit ends in Iowa after robbery, police say