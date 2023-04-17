Pursuit ensues after man is fatally shot at a Fresno store. Two people are in custody

A man was shot and killed early Sunday night at a Fresno business.

The shooting happened at 5:30 p.m. at Zacks Smoke Shop at California and Pottle avenues. The man, identified only as being in his 40s, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Multiple shots were fired, Fresno police Lt. Zeb Price said.

Police investigate the scene after a person was shot Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Zacks Smoke Shop in Fresno, California. Officers pursued the suspect vehicle and detained two people.

Officers saw a suspect vehicle leaving and pursued it until they were in position to perform a maneuver known as a PIT (precision immobilization technique) at Church and Walnut avenues to end the chase.

Witnesses had provided a description of a car thought to be involved, police said.

It remained unclear if the man who was shot was an employee or a customer at the store. The business was open at the time of the shooting.

Two people in the vehicle were detained, according to authorities.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.