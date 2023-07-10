Pursuit of fleeing bicycle rider ends with numerous charges

Jul. 10—A bicycle rider accused of DUI, trying to flee police and eventually yelling that an officer should shock him with a stun gun — which the officer did when the man again tried to flee — faces 16 charges stemming from an early-hours incident last month.

Jerimie Paul Stanton, 42, whose address is listed as the Crawford County jail in court documents, was held for court at the hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Thursday.

Stanton's apprehension ended at around 2:17 a.m. June 11 near the intersection of Park Avenue and Chestnut Street as Stanton allegedly began to yell and told the Meadville Police Department officer arresting him to shock him with the stun gun that the officer was pointing at him, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by police in the case. After being warned several times, the officer reported, Stanton turned and began to run away.

The officer then shot the stun gun at the fleeing Stanton, who fell forward to the ground when struck, according to the officer's affidavit. After being handcuffed, Stanton reported that he could not breathe. As the officer called for emergency medical responders, Stanton began speaking gibberish and later said that he had consumed bath salts, which the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration describes as synthetic stimulants that produce effects similar to those of cocaine and methamphetamine.

As Stanton said, "I did not do it" and "you have the wrong guy," he was taken in a police vehicle to Meadville Medical Center for treatment before eventually being incarcerated.

The encounter between city police and Stanton had begun approximately five minutes before he was subdued, according to the criminal complaint filed by police in the case.

The arresting officer was traveling west on North Street and observed Stanton riding his bicycle toward him in the wrong lane and with no lights on the bike, according to affidavit. As the officer approached Stanton near the intersection with Park Avenue, Stanton returned to the eastbound lane of traffic and the officer informed him that he needed lights and also that he needed to remain in the proper lane.

The officer then observed Stanton continuing to drift out of the proper lane, according to the affidavit. When the officer stopped Stanton at the intersection of West Center Street and Market Street, Stanton stopped briefly and then hopped back on his bike and rode east on West Center Street.

The officer began pursuit in his cruiser with the emergency lights activated, stopping Stanton about a block away only to have him again begin riding away, according to the affidavit. The officer caught up with Stanton near the intersection of Park Avenue and Chestnut Street, where Stanton fell off the bike but remained standing on the sidewalk, before the officer exited his vehicle and drew his stun gun.

Stanton faces two felony charges of fleeing an officer and flight to avoid apprehension and five misdemeanor charges of evading arrest, resisting arrest and three counts of driving under the influence. He also faces seven summary traffic charges and a summary count of public drunkenness.

Stanton remains in the county jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. A trial will be scheduled for the November term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

