Pursuit hearing for suspended Somerset County DA Thomas rescheduled

Jun. 22—SOMERSET — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas' traffic hearing stemming from an alleged March pursuit in Windber was continued by a district judge Wednesday.

But Senior Magisterial District Judge Carmine W. Prestia Jr. cautioned Wednesday that he will not reschedule the summary trial again.

The retired Centre County judge, assigned by the state Supreme Court to hear the case, agreed to continue the hearing after Thomas' attorneys, Ryan Tutera and Eric Jackson Lurie, entered their appearance to represent him Wednesday and formally requested a continuance.

Tomm Mutschler, a prosecutor with the state Office of Attorney General, indicated he consented to the continuance after a documented request was made.

Thomas appeared in person Wednesday to make the request.

He is facing a non-traffic charge and two traffic violations, accused of pursuing a witness in his 2021 sexual assault case. Windber Police allege Thomas taunted the man and struck his vehicle, while Thomas has entered a not guilty plea.

A new date for the summary trial was not set as of Wednesday afternoon.