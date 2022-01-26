Pursuit leads to arrest, collision with Yuba City Police vehicle

Jan. 26—The Yuba City Police Department had a busy day Monday that included the pursuit of a stolen city vehicle and a dramatic collision involving a patrol car.

On Monday morning, Yuba City Police received a call of a stolen Yuba City Parks and Recreation vehicle from the Lloyd Park area of Bridge Street and Hughes Street. A sergeant in the area located the stolen vehicle traveling east on Bridge Street near Shasta Street, the police department said in a news release.

When the sergeant attempted to stop the city vehicle, the driver failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated, police said. The pursuit stayed at relatively low speeds as it continued through city streets, but eventually a top speed of 53 mph was reached at one point, the department said.

As the pursuit reached the Yuba City Boat Dock area on Second Street, the stolen vehicle went into the river bottom and "proceeded to go in circles" as it attempted to ram two Yuba City Police vehicles, the release said.

Police said the stolen city vehicle eventually stopped along a levee embankment and officers were able to block the vehicle in. Because the suspect refused to exit the vehicle, a Yuba City Police canine was used to apprehend the suspect, the department said.

The suspect in the chase, 21-year-old Christian Cervantes of Yuba City, was eventually taken into custody.

Yuba City Police said Cervantes was treated at the hospital for a canine bite to his arm and was later booked into Sutter County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, theft of a vehicle, resisting arrest, and evading officers in a vehicle pursuit. As of Tuesday afternoon, Cervantes was listed as still being in Sutter County Jail with bail set at $50,000.

During the chase on Monday, a separate Yuba City Police vehicle with two officers inside attempted to assist the sergeant in the pursuit of Cervantes.

The officers started the initial response to the pursuit by activating their vehicle's lights and sirens from Bridge Street and Oji Way. As the officers travelled east on Bridget Street and passed through the intersection of Bridge Street and State Route 99, a vehicle traveling north on SR 99 hit the front portion of the patrol car, the department said.

The driver that hit the police car was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout with minor injuries. The two officers in the police vehicle that was involved in the accident also received minor injuries and were later released from a medical facility. Yuba City Police said California Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation into the collision with the police vehicle.