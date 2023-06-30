Pursuit leads to arrest of five teenagers for car break-in

Jun. 30—Three minors and two 19-year-olds were arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly breaking into a car on St. Simons Island then attempting to run from police.

Officers responded to a call at a home on East Beach at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to look into a car break-in. The alleged thieves stole a gun and other items, a release from the Glynn County Police Department said.

At the same time, patrol officers noticed a vehicle they believed to be involved in the incident and pursued it. Other officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle on the Brunswick side of the F.J. Torras Causeway, but two of the people inside fled on foot, the release said.

Five people from Jacksonville, including three minors between 13 and 15 years old, were arrested.

Lionel Twitty, 19, and Duran Stanley Jr., 19, were also arrested. All were charged with theft — entering auto, fleeing to elude and reckless driving at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Police recovered four guns and other items they believed to have been stolen.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident, the release said. Anyone with more information can call the department's Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.