Pursuit leads to arrest of unregistered sex offender in Stockton

(FOX40.COM) — A pursuit in Stockton on Sunday resulted in the arrest of a man found to be an unregistered sex offender, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit began along northbound Interstate 5 after a deputy notice a vehicle being driven recklessly onto the Hammer Lane on ramp.

As the deputy attempted a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle, the driver sped away and exited the interstate at Eight Mile Road.

The pursuit continued southbound onto Eight Mile Road as the suspect vehicle ran several red lights, endangering other vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.

Turning onto Trinity Parkway, the driver ended up coming to a dead end and made a U-turn.

Now heading northbound along Trinity Parkway, the suspect vehicle came within inches of hitting the pursuing patrol vehicles.

He then headed eastbound towards Eight Mile Road where he lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn.

While investigating the drivers identity, deputies determined the man to have an outstanding warrant for failure to register as a sex offender against minors and felony domestic violence with strangulation.

The driver is now facing additional charges of felony evading, felony assault with a vehicle and felony assault on a peace officer.

