Pursuit leads to crash in Goshen, two suspects in custody

Oct. 20—GOSHEN — A brief police pursuit led to multi-vehicle crash near W. Pike and N. 2nd Streets in Goshen late Thursday afternoon.

At least three vehicles were involved, including an SUV that struck the porch of a home in the 200 block of N. 2nd St. and knocked another SUV on its side.

"Officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, the vehicle did not stop and led the officers on a short pursuit," Goshen Police Department Public Information Officer Polly Hoover said by email. "The stolen vehicle collided with two additional vehicles at Pike and N. 2nd."

An 86-year-old woman was transported to the hospital to be checked for injuries, and two male suspects were taken to the hospital for treatment, set to be later taken to the Elkhart County Jail, Hoover added.

The Goshen Fire Department also responded to the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

