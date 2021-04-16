Pursuit leads to drug, assault charges for Tennessee man

Apr. 15—TUPELO — A Tennessee man faces multiple felony charges after leading police on a 4-mile pursuit through Tupelo, Wednesday afternoon.

The chase ended with a three-vehicle wreck and the suspect assaulting at least one Tupelo police officer.

Benjamin Lawrence Mangrum, 37, of 5368 Hargrove Road, Franklin, Tennessee, was booked into the Lee County Jail April 14 at 4:19 p.m. and charged with assaulting a police officer, felony fleeing, possession of a Schedule I drug and two misdemeanor traffic offenses — a tint violation and reckless driving.

Police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said members of the Tupelo Police Department Street Crimes Unit attempted to stop a gold Infinity sedan for a traffic infraction on North Gloster just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, the suspect fled north on Gloster, then took McCullough Boulevard to get on Highway 45 South. The chase then headed west on Main Street.

The suspect vehicle collided with two uninvolved vehicles at the intersection of West Main and Rankin before running off the road.

"The adult male driver of the vehicle fled on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers," McDougald said. "That suspect did assault an officer by striking him in the face as they were attempting to apprehend him."

McDougald was unable to offer any details on the officer's injuries but said he remained on duty for the rest of his shift.

An adult from one of the other vehicles involved in the accident was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center for what appeared to be minor injuries, law enforcement officials said.

There were three other adults in the suspect vehicle who were also detained. Officials said one adult female passenger is also facing drug charges.

According to the county jail docket, a 41-year-old white female was booked at the same time as Mangrum on misdemeanor charges. She was released on $2,100 bond just after 8 p.m. the same day.

There are no details yet on any charges for remaining passengers.

william.moore@djournal.com