Pursuit leads to drug, assault charges

Apr. 15—TUPELO — A man is facing multiple felony charges after leading police on a 4-mile pursuit through Tupelo Wednesday afternoon.

The chase ended with a wreck and the suspect assaulting at least one Tupelo police officer.

Police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said members of the Tupelo Police Department Street Crimes Unit attempted to stop a gold Infinity sedan for a traffic infraction on North Gloster around 4:15 p.m. The car fled north on Gloster, then took McCullough Boulevard to get on Highway 45 South. The chase then headed west on Main Street.

The suspect vehicle collided with two uninvolved vehicles at the intersection of West Main and Rankin Boulevard before running off the road.

"The adult male driver of the vehicle fled on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers," McDougald said. "That suspect did assault an officer by striking him in the face as they were attempting to apprehend him."

McDougald was unable to offer any details on the officer's injuries but said he remained on duty for the rest of his shift.

On adult from one of the other vehicles was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center for apparent minor injuries.

There were three other adults in the suspect vehicle that were also detained.

Driver is facing felony narcotics charges, felony fleeing charges and assault on a police officer charges. One adult female passenger is also facing drug charges. There are no details yet on any charges for remaining passengers.

The information on the felony suspects will be released Thursday once the initial documentation is completed, McDougald said.

