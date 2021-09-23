Pursuit leads to drug bust in Princeton

Sep. 23—By CHARLES BOOTHE

PRINCETON — An attempted routine traffic stop led to a brief car pursuit and a drug bust in Princeton Tuesday night.

Malachi Cooper, 19, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is incarcerated in Southern Regional Jail.

Princeton Police Department Patrolman W.W. McGuire said in the criminal complaint the incident started at 11:52 p.m. when he observed a red Chevy Silverado with a "loud aftermarket exhaust system" on Mercer Street.

McGuire said he attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle turned off Mercer Street and onto Park Avenue with speeds in excess of 60 mph, which was followed by a chase onto Henry Street.

At that point, McGuire said he requested backup units, but the vehicle then "came to a sudden stop" at the intersection of Henry Street and Low Gap Road.

"At that time, this officer, along with Patrolman N.P. Hensley, conducted a felony traffic stop. All three occupants were ordered from the vehicle and detained," McGuire said in his report, adding that he could "detect the clear and distinct odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle cabin."

McGuire said Cooper told him the occupants had smoked marijuana in the vehicle before, but none was present in the vehicle at that time.

Probable cause for a search was determined and the search "yielded a a large plastic bag containing approximately 57 grams of a white powdered substance consistent with heroin located in the driver's side cupholder," McGuire said in his report.

Officers also found a loaded Glock 9mm in the driver's compartment and two more Glock .40 caliber firearms in the rear passenger compartment.

McGuire said the 9mm belonged to Cooper and the passengers took ownership of the other firearms.

Cooper was then placed under arrest and charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule 1 narcotic.

McGuire said a search of Cooper after his arrest found $873 in cash, which was seized along with the narcotic substance and the firearm.

Cooper was then transported to the Princeton Police Department for processing and then on to Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

