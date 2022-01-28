Pursuit leads to multiple arrests

Jan. 28—DECATUR COUNTY — Two out of state persons were arrested Wednesday night following a multi-county pursuit.

According to a news release provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, at approximately 10:34 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, Decatur County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Rob Goodfellow was working an Operation

Pullover seat belt enforcement detail.

Goodfellow observed a vehicle registering 77 mph in a 55 mph zone on Indiana 3 at CR 450 W. and initiated a traffic stop.

After initial contact with the driver, Goodfellow asked the driver for his driver's license at which time the driver fled the scene headed towards the Columbus area.

The vehicle continued to flee law enforcement, entering Bartholomew County and traveling through the Hope area.

With the assistance of the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, the Columbus Police Department, and the Greensburg Police Department, tire deflation devices were placed in the area of Ind. 7 and US 31. The fleeing vehicle crossed over the tire deflation devices and the vehicle came to a stop shortly thereafter.

The driver, later identified as Say Moo of St. Paul, Minnesota, was arrested for fleeing law enforcement (level 6 felony), possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine, (level 6 felony), and reckless driving (class b misdemeanor).

Say Moo was also wanted on two warrants in two different states.

The passenger, Thay Moo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony).

Both the driver and the passenger were transported to the Decatur County Detention Center.

As in all criminal cases, all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

Decatur County Sheriff David Durant thanked the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, Columbus Police Department, Greensburg Police Department and Decatur County Communications for their assistance during this pursuit.