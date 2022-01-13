Pursuit leads to two arrests

Jan. 13—GREENSBURG — A recent high speed pursuit resulted in the arrest of two people who were reportedly traveling in a stolen vehicle.

According to a news release from Greensburg Police Chief Mike McNealy, at approximately 12:55 a.m. Jan. 10, Officer Thomas Tuttle of the Greensburg Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the 132 mile marker on Interstate 74. The vehicle involved had been reported stolen from Fort Wayne.

When Officer Tuttle attempted the stop the vehicle increased its speed and a pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle increased its speed to more than 125 mph on the interstate.

Law enforcement agencies deployed stop sticks at two different locations during the pursuit and they were effective in deflating the suspect vehicle's tires.

A certified PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) officer from the Shelby County Sheriff's Department used the PIT maneuver to successfully stop the suspect vehicle at the Interstate 74 113 exit ramp.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Alexis D. Houston of Fort Wayne. An occupant in the vehicle was identified as Clinton M. Garrett, also of Fort Wayne.

Houston and Garrett were both transported and processed into the Decatur County Jail.

Houston was charged with possession of stolen property, resisting law enforcement, operating without ever obtaining a license and reckless driving.

Garrett was charged with possession of stolen property and resisting law enforcement.

Chief McNealy offered his thanks to the Decatur County Sheriff's Department and the Shelby County Sheriff's Department for assisting with this investigation.

The release also noted that criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. — Information provided