Pursuit of man accused of threatening to kill family ends in arrest

Nov. 13—A 37-year-old Kalispell man who led authorities on a chase through Kalispell, Evergreen and Creston on Sunday after allegedly threatening to kill his family and any law enforcement personnel in his way is behind bars and facing pending felony charges.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies began pursuing Micah Winslow after finding him on Three Mile Drive in Kalispell while responding to the reported threats on Nov. 12, officials said in a press release. Confronted, Winslow allegedly began yelling and took off in a vehicle.

Montana Highway Patrol troopers and Kalispell Police officers joined in the chase, which took authorities from Kalispell to Evergreen and Creston before returning to the Kalispell area, officials said. Winslow eluded spike strips and attempts by authorities to immobilize his vehicle during the pursuit, which ended on McMannamy Draw near the home of the targets of his threats, officials said.

Authorities arrested Winslow after he abandoned his vehicle on the road, using Tasers to take him into custody, officials said. A knife and rifle were allegedly seized from him during a subsequent search.

Winslow, who allegedly told his targets he was God, was initially taken to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation, officials said. Released, he was taken to the county jail.

He faces pending felony charges of criminal endangerment and intimidation as well as possible misdemeanor counts of obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fleeing from peace officers.

