After pursuit, Meridian Police arrest three people and continue to search for a fourth

Authorities are looking for a person in Meridian after arresting three people following a short pursuit on Friday evening.

Meridian Police attempted a traffic stop at the request of the Idaho Department of Correction about 5 p.m. Friday, according to a news release. The department was looking for a 38-year-old man on parole for a drug trafficking conviction, according to court records. He was in the vehicle, police said.

When police attempted to stop the car at North Main Street and West Broadway Avenue, the driver of the vehicle “fled west” multiple blocks on Broadway before turning north on West Second Street, the release said. A block after the intersection with Pine Avenue, Second Street dead-ends and the driver and two of the three passengers fled on foot.

The third passenger, a 23-year-old, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for suspected failure to appear and was booked into the Ada County Jail, the release said.

Police established a perimeter and the parolee was arrested in a field on suspicion of a probation and parole warrant, misdemeanor resisting and obstructing, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said. He was also booked into the jail.

The car’s driver, a 26-year-old, was found with the help of a police dog a couple of blocks away from the car in a shed. He was booked on suspicion of felony eluding arrest, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing.

Police are still looking for the other passenger, whom they have yet to identify, the release said.