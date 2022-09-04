Pursuit into Ravenna Township injures 3 females in crash; male driver arrested

A pursuit by Ravenna police on state Route 59 into Ravenna Township ended with two vehicles overturned Friday, three females taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a man under arrest.

A resident of the Village Estates mobile home park, just west of the Lakewood Road intersection with Route 59, said the crash took place around 4:15 p.m. The resident, who did not want to give her name, said both vehicles ended up upside down, about 150 feet apart on Route 59.

Three females in a black Kia sedan were struck by a male driving a gray-green Buick Rendezvous, according to Ravenna police, who said the male was the subject of a short pursuit.

The resident said the driver of the Buick ran through her yard, with Ravenna police following close behind. Police said they captured him shortly after the crash.

Police did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

