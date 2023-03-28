UPDATE: Suspect injured after hitting car, tree during chase with police

UPDATE @ 3:34 p.m.:

A police pursuit ended in a crash Tuesday in Riverside.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Spinning Road and Oakdell Avenue around 11:30 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

>> PHOTOS: Pursuit ends in crash in Riverside

“During an auto theft suppression operation, officers attempted to stop a vehicle that had no license plates,” Dayton Police Lieutenant Jacquelyn Imwalle said.

The suspect vehicle, a gold sedan with tinted windows, drove off from police at a high rate of speed.

Police later located it in Riverside after it had hit a car and a tree.

The suspect, a man, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to Imwalle.

>> Utility worker left ‘dangling’ after being knocked out of truck’s bucket during crash

Police said there was one person in the car that was hit, but they did not report any injuries.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Aviation Unit was involved.

Its currently unknown if the suspect has been charged at this time.

A police pursuit reportedly ended in a crash Tuesday in Riverside.

A police pursuit reportedly ended in a crash Tuesday in Riverside.

A police pursuit reportedly ended in a crash Tuesday in Riverside.

A police pursuit reportedly ended in a crash Tuesday in Riverside.

A police pursuit reportedly ended in a crash Tuesday in Riverside.

A police pursuit reportedly ended in a crash Tuesday in Riverside.

A police pursuit reportedly ended in a crash Tuesday in Riverside.

A police pursuit reportedly ended in a crash Tuesday in Riverside.

A police pursuit reportedly ended in a crash Tuesday in Riverside.

A police pursuit reportedly ended in a crash Tuesday in Riverside.

A police pursuit reportedly ended in a crash Tuesday in Riverside.

A police pursuit reportedly ended in a crash Tuesday in Riverside.

A police pursuit reportedly ended in a crash Tuesday in Riverside.

A police pursuit reportedly ended in a crash Tuesday in Riverside.

A police pursuit reportedly ended in a crash Tuesday in Riverside.

A police pursuit reportedly ended in a crash Tuesday in Riverside.

A police pursuit reportedly ended in a crash Tuesday in Riverside.







