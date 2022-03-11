A pursuit that began in Shawnee Thursday ended in Macomb with an armed robbery suspect in custody, police reported.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano said the pursuit ended with the arrest of a felony suspect who had a warrant out of Cleveland County.

The pursuit began just before lunch involving a U-Haul truck in the area of McKinley and Forrest Streets, she said.

The pursuit eventually ended in the Macomb area, she said.

Watch for any updates.

This article originally appeared on The Shawnee News-Star: Pursuit of robbery suspect starts in Shawnee, ends in Macomb