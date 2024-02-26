Pursuit starts in Cumberland County, ends with deadly crash in Morgan County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A chase from Cumberland County into Morgan County resulted in a crash that left one person dead and another injured, according to authorities.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies started pursuing a vehicle around the Mt. Roosevelt Road area at approximately 6:08 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, but the vehicle fled into Morgan County, where it crashed.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Early reports confirmed the driver died at the scene. However, the passenger was flown to a local trauma hospital, according to officials. There is no word on the passenger’s condition at this time.

Authorities said Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Critical Incident Response Team was called to the scene to investigate the incident. Morgan County EMS and the Morgan County Rescue Squad also responded to provide assistance at the scene.

1 flown to Nashville hospital, 1 in custody after Clarksville crash

The sheriff’s office said the names of those involved in the incident are being withheld amid the ongoing investigation. No additional details have been released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.