Pursuit of stolen car in Ashley ends in Sugar Notch

Mar. 30—ASHLEY — A man from Philadelphia was arraigned Thursday on allegations he initiated a pursuit in a stolen vehicle that ended on a dead end in Sugar Notch.

Jabri Thompson, 20, operating a Hyundai Tuscon, failed to stop for Ashley police when information was relayed the vehicle was reported stolen in Philadelphia, according to court records.

Thompson was traveling south on North Main Street in Ashley on Saturday when police inquired the license plate learning the vehicle had been stolen.

Thompson initiated a pursuit at a high rate of speed and illegally passed vehicles on South Main Street while entering Sugar Notch, court records say.

Police in court records say Thompson turned onto Freed Street and Maffett Street before turning onto Oak Street reaching a dead end.

Thompson and a passenger, identified as Ahzhay D. Jackson, 24, of Philadelphia, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot in woods. A third passenger, a woman, remained at the scene.

Thompson managed to elude capture while Jackson was arrested during a search of the woods.

Police allege a cellular phone belonging to Thompson was left inside the vehicle. A marijuana blunt was also found in the vehicle, court records say.

Police in court records say they encountered a social media post linked to Thompson regarding selling vehicles including the reported stolen Hyundai involved in the pursuit.

Thompson was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on charges of receiving stolen property, theft, fleeing or attempting to elude police, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, two counts of reckless endangerment and several traffic citations. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

Jackson was arraigned Sunday by District Judge David Barilla in Forty Fort on charges of resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. He remained jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $3,000 bail.

No charges have been filed against the woman who was inside the Hyundai.