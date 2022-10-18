1 in custody after pursuit of stolen car leads to crash, foot chase in Kettering

One person is in custody after a pursuit led to a crash and foot chase in Kettering Tuesday afternoon.

Around noon, Kettering officers were alerted to a vehicle, believed to be a pickup truck, that had been reported stolen.

Once officers found the truck, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver drove off. Officers followed and a chase ensued, according to Officer Tyler Johnson, Kettering Police Department’s Public Information Officer.

Police stopped chasing the truck on Lincoln Park Blvd. after they reached speeds deemed unsafe for the neighborhood, Johnson said.

The truck was later involved in a crash at the intersection of Lincoln Park Blvd. and Far Hills Ave.

Johnson said at least one person got out of the truck and ran from the scene, leading to a search of the area.

Officers suspended their search just after 1 p.m., according to Johnson. Officers still remained in the area.

An officer saw a man jumping over fences in the area, he was located in the 100 block of South Pelham Drive and taken into custody, according to Johnson.

He is currently being held at Kettering Jail, Johnson said. The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.