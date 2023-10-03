Pursuit suspect in custody after wild multi-county pursuit and barricade

Officers with the La Habra Police initiated the pursuit of a driver in a possibly stolen vehicle in that has made its way across county lines into San Bernardino and Riverside counties on Monday.

The suspect was seen driving what appears to be a work truck with a ladder on top of the vehicle northbound on Carbon Canyon Road into the Chino area earlier in the chase. The driver has also been seen going through red lights and stop signs with several police cruisers trailing behind.

It is unclear if there is more than just the driver inside of the truck.

Just before 9:30 p.m., the suspect got on the southbound 15 Freeway and accelerated up to speeds of around 70 miles per hour before moving onto the westbound 91 Freeway.

After driving the wrong way on the 91 Freeway, the female suspect exited the vehicle, ran across lanes of traffic and barricaded herself in a Denny’s restaurant in Corona.

Just before 10 p.m., officers exited the restaurant with the suspect in custody.

This story will be updated.

