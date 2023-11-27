Pursuit suspect dies after jumping from freeway in Riverside

TechCrunch

ByteDance's gaming ambition has been an expensive, short-lived pursuit. In late 2021, the TikTok parent's plans for video games came into the spotlight after it became one of the firm's six core business units, posing a new threat to incumbents such as Tencent and NetEase and rising star MiHoYo. This round of mass layoffs started on Monday and many members of Nuverse are still anxiously awaiting a verdict on their future, people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.