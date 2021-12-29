Pursuit suspect jailed again on drug charges

Wichita Falls Police arrested Damon King and Demarkus Lathen during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

Suspects in a police pursuit were jailed on drug charges.

According to allegations in a police affidavit:

Wichita Falls Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Sullivan Street for a traffic violation Monday afternoon. The suspects “slow rolled,” meaning it did not immediately stop.

The driver, Demarkus Lathen, and passenger, Damon King were both detained. The officers noticed Lathen and the vehicle smelled like marijuana.

During a search, the officers found a bulge in Lathen’s pants. When asked what the bulge was, Lathen said, “It’s weed.”

A Ziplock bag containing marijuana was found in King’s pocket before he was detained. Both were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

Wichita Falls Police searched a vehicle after a pursuit that ended near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard the night of Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. The driver was detained at the scene. A passenger bailed during the chase but was caught at a nearby apartment complex.

According to a previous Times Record News report, both men were arrested after a police pursuit.

On Dec 19, officers responded to a report of shots fired. They found a vehicle matching the suspect’s car and attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle sped away and a pursuit ensued. During the chase, the vehicle made an abrupt stop allowing King to flee on foot. Lathen was arrested on-scene. King was found hiding in a closet of a nearby apartment building.

