Pursuit suspect receives offer

Jul. 7—CATLETTSBURG — A Greenup man implicated in a police chase in early 2022 received a plea offer from prosecutors, according to his attorney Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Thomas G. Irvin, 27, is accused of stealing a van from a gas station at the area of 22nd Street and Winchester Avenue in February 2022, leading police on a chase into Greenup County, according to previous reports.

Per court documents, Irvin ran multiple cars off the road before he was ultimately stopped by spike strips near U.S. 23 and Vine Street.

Irvin's chase was one of three separate pursuits occurring on the same evening.

Irvin was indicted about a week later in Boyd County on charges of theft of a motor vehicle valued between $10,000 and $1 million, first-degree fleeing or evading, first-degree wanton endangerment and operating a vehicle without a license.

On Friday, Irvin appeared in Boyd County Circuit Court via video conference where his attorney, Caleb Hurt, requested a bit more time to review a recently received offer with his client.

Irvin will appear in court again, potentially with a plea change in hand, on July 28.

