Pursuits end with fiery crash in Ventura

A 20-year-old Ventura man was arrested after allegedly driving recklessly through the scene of a CHP crash investigation before launching pursuits that ended in a fiery crash in Ventura late Monday night.

A man who allegedly drove recklessly through the scene of a major injury crash in the unincorporated Silver Strand community late Monday night launched pursuits involving two law enforcement agencies that ended in a fiery crash in Ventura, authorities said.

The incident began around 11:10 p.m. as California Highway Patrol officers investigated an earlier crash involving a motorcycle and a Hyundai sedan on Ocean Drive and Oxnard Avenue in Silver Strand, the beachside neighborhood outside Oxnard.

During the initial crash, reported around 9:55 p.m., two people on a Harley-Davidson — a 28-year-old Oak View man and his passenger, a 31-year-old Lancaster woman — suffered major injuries after their motorcycle crashed into the left side of the Hyundai sedan, CHP officials said. The occupants of the sedan complained of pain. No impairment from drugs or alcohol were suspected for either driver, authorities said.

As the investigation was underway, a 20-year-old Ventura man drove a black Audi "recklessly" through the scene, CHP officials said, endangering officers.

Two officers hand-stopped the Audi, meaning they held up their hands to indicate he should halt, said CHP Officer Jorge Alfaro. They made brief contact with the driver before he reportedly fled the scene, nearly hitting one of the officers with his car. The officer wasn't hurt, Alfaro said.

Another CHP officer tried to pull over the Audi but the driver fled at high speed, starting a pursuit on northbound Victoria Avenue. The chase was terminated for public safety reasons after the officer lost sight of the Audi near Victoria and Valentine Road. The CHP broadcast information to other local agencies.

Ventura Police Department officers spotted the Audi near Channel Drive and Lemon Grove Avenue and attempted a traffic stop, the agency said. The driver fled and launched another pursuit, during which he drove recklessly through the city and on Highway 101, according to police.

A department supervisor canceled the second chase due to safety concerns.

A short time later, the Audi hit a Gold Coast ambulance on Main Street, near a Target at Main and Donlon Streets. The ambulance was pushed into a large truck, police officials said, and the ambulance and the Audi caught fire. Video images broadcast on TV show flames illuminating the night sky as the ambulance and suspect vehicle burned.

The occupants of all three vehicles were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment, Ventura police officials said. All were described as being in stable condition.

The suspect was seriously injured but is expected to recover, said Ventura Police Cmdr. Edward Caliento. CHP officials helped Ventura police take the man into custody.

Ventura police arrested the man on suspicion of felony evading and felony DUI offenses and the department is investigating those crimes, Caliento said. CHP officers arrested the driver on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and the agency is investigating the incident where the officer was nearly struck.

The man reportedly remained in the hospital Tuesday and had not yet been booked into county jail, Caliento said.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Pursuits end with fiery crash in Ventura