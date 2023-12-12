Purvis first to open Golden Chick franchise in Mississippi

Purvis marked a milestone recently in celebrating the opening of Mississippi's first Golden Chick franchise.

Golden Chick, a Texas-based chicken concept opened Dec. 5, at 7 Mississippi 589, by SXThree, namely Jim Stevens, Scott Stevenson and Purvis-resident Jason Graham. It is the 17th location for SXThree, with three more to open in the coming months.

"We’re thrilled to give the residents of Purvis their first taste of our famous chicken and wish Jim, Scott and Jason the best of luck in their latest endeavor,” Golden Chick CEO Mark Parmerlee said in a news release.

Mississippi's first Golden Chick restaurant opened Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Purvis, Miss.

In addition to approximately 200 locations in Texas, Golden Chick has restaurants in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Florida and Mississippi. The chain is known for its Golden Tenders and freshly baked yeast rolls.

“We are more than excited to see the doors open at Golden Chick’s first Mississippi location,” Parmerlee said. “2023 has been a momentous year for us as a brand in terms of growth and innovation. To round it out with this milestone truly sets the tone for what, we’re sure, will be an exciting 2024."

Visitors to the Purvis location will be able to expect the same Golden Chick offerings including its classics like the Golden Tenders, hand-breaded Big & Golden Chicken Sandwich, Golden Roast Chicken and fresh-baked yeast rolls. The restaurant also offers seasonal menu items like the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich, which is available through Dec. 31.

Joyce Dyar of Purvis was one of Golden Chick’s first customers on opening day.

“We went to Golden Chick in Purvis for lunch today and the food was great,” she wrote on Facebook. “I highly recommend them. I tried their dirty rice and the corn nuggets with the chicken fingers. Will be going back soon.”

Graham invites customers to try any of the numerous fried and roasted chicken options, the fresh salads, catfish plate, chicken salad sandwich and homestyle side dishes like dirty rice, green beans and fried okra.

“Building and opening a restaurant in the community that has raised me and my family gives me an enormous sense of pride," Graham said. "I love Purvis and can now bring the best chicken in the industry home to my community.”

