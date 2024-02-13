'Push-in' ceremony puts Andover fire truck in service

Feb. 13—ANDOVER — The Andover Volunteer Fire Department's new rescue engine has been deemed as being in service following the informal "push-in" ceremony hosted by the department on Saturday.

"This is another piece of the puzzle to help this station give the Elk River and Hampshire Township citizens what they expect when they call 9-1-1," Andover Fire Chief Rich Johannsen said, adding, "It's what the volunteers deserve."

The less than 20-man department was joined by members of the community as well as members of the Clinton County Development Association for the ceremony that dates back to the 1800s.

When fire crews during that time returned from a call on horse-drawn equipment, the animals that were unable to back the equipment into the fire station were detached and the crews would then physically push the equipment back into the bay.

The new engine was driven out of the bay and the department's firefighters, with the exception of one firefighter behind the wheel of the new engine, "pushed" the truck back into the bay as a ceremonial way of putting the truck into service.

"It's going to be a great addition to our fleet," Johannsen said.

The 2007 engine with 25,000 miles on it was purchased at a cost of $100,000 from the Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department out of Vermont with CCDA gaming grant funding that the department was awarded, along with tax dollars and fundraiser donations that had been saved over years.

In total, the Andover Fire Department has received $67,800 of the more than $28.5 million that the CCDA has awarded to local organizations and charities for the improvement of the overall vitality and quality of life of the County.

"This is going to give us some capabilities that we have not had in the past," Johannsen said.

Those improvements include lighting capabilities for calls responded to at night, an automatic traction system for icy road conditions, and the hydraulic extraction equipment known as the "jaws of life" pre-connected with 100 feet of hose at the rear of the truck.

The engine is thus intended to respond to auto accidents and all fire calls placed throughout the area that the fire department covers, which includes two State highways, river, and rail.

"Time is more critical now than ever," Johannsen said. "The fires are getting faster-growing, and they're getting hotter and more toxic."

Each year, the department's ambulance responds to approximately 100 calls, while the fire department responds to about 75.

Johannsen recalled one accident in 2007 in which a tractor that pulled a hay rack rolled over and about 30 feet down into Wendling Quarries on 196th Street in Clinton, ejecting its passengers.

Several of the 25 passengers were thereafter transported to Mercy North Hospital in Clinton. Two were airlifted from the scene and transported to Genesis East Hospital in Davenport. Another was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City with serious injuries.

Johannsen said Saturday that the accident "was probably the biggest mass casualty accident certainly in the State of Iowa."

"That was a crazy night," he added.

The CCDA had also helped to fund an addition to Andover's fire station built in 2010 that was followed by offices to better protect the security of patient records.

In 2021, concrete replaced the gravel outside of the addition to the station and, just recently, air conditioning was added to combat machinery issues due to summer humidity inside of the building.

Johannsen said that the writing of a Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, grant application for updated fire gear is currently underway. The department's current gear was obtained by the use of federal funding received around 2009.

"I'm not going to borrow money on the taxpayer's dime," Johannsen said. "Truthfully, if we don't get that grant, it just won't get done."