Push to change racist name of Illinois creek gains traction

·2 min read

DEPUE, Ill. (AP) — Efforts to change the roughly 200-year-old racist name of a creek in northern Illinois have gained traction.

An 11-mile (18-kilometer) waterway in the DePue area was named Negro Creek after the DePue area’s first Black settler built a cabin at the mouth of the creek in 1829, according to the The (Peoria) Journal Star. DePue is about 110 miles (180 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Former resident Amy Urbanowski is among those pushing for the name change. She has received support from the Bureau County Board and a local NAACP branch. She sent the details to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, which approves such changes. In the coming weeks, the agency will consider changing the name to Adams, the surname of the Black pioneer. Records of a first name haven't been located.

“Changing the name of the creek is important,” she said, “because it’s good to reflect on how the names of towns and villages are all historically and respectively named after people, not their race.”

Urbanowski and others say they've heard people refer to the creek by a racial slur over the years.

At least one area elected official disagrees with the possible change.

Ladd Village President Frank Cattani said he played on the creek as a child. At an August public meeting about the name change, he used a racial slur several times in describing the waterway, saying that's how many people still refer to it, according to the newspaper and other news media accounts.

A village trustee asked if it was appropriate for people to use the slur.

“I can’t change what they’re calling it,” Cattani said. “I’m telling you what the name is: Negro Creek. What’s ‘negro’ mean? It means ‘Black,’ not ‘Black person.‘”

Cattani didn't vote on the name-change endorsement, which carried 5-1. He hasn't responded to requests for comment, including a message left Wednesday by The Associated Press.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Johnson vows 'long overdue' revamp of UK's post-Brexit economy

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rallied his Conservative party faithful on Wednesday, vowing a far-reaching overhaul to wean the UK economy off cheap foreign labour after Brexit.

  • Nobel in chemistry honors 'greener' way to build molecules

    Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for finding an ingenious and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules — an approach now used to make a variety of compounds, including medicines and pesticides. The work of Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan has allowed scientists to produce those molecules more cheaply, efficiently, safely and with significantly less hazardous waste. “It’s already benefiting humankind greatly,” said Pernilla Wittung-Stafshede, a member of the Nobel panel.

  • Saudi Aramco closes near $2T valuation as oil prices rally

    Saudi Arabia's oil company Aramco closed on Wednesday just shy of a $2 trillion valuation the kingdom's crown prince has long sought, buoyed by high oil prices and increased demand for energy as economies recover from last year's pandemic lockdowns. Aramco touched the $2 trillion market cap moment during the day, but ultimately closed at $1.99 trillion, or what is 37.3 riyals ($9.95) a share. It hasn't reached this peak in trading since December 2019, days after the company's debut on the Saudi stock exchange.

  • New HUD rule aimed at preventing public housing evictions

    The Biden administration is trying to prevent evictions from public housing for nonpayment of rent, seeking to shore up protections following the end of the nationwide eviction moratorium. Under a new rule from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, tenants in HUD-subsidized public housing cannot be evicted for nonpayment without providing them 30 days' notice and information about available federal emergency rental assistance. Technically, the rule would go into effect 30 days after publication, but a senior HUD official told The Associated Press that public housing authorities across the country were expected to comply immediately.

  • U.S. to fine for-profit colleges for false promises about graduates' prospects

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Some 70 U.S. for-profit colleges, including some of the largest, were sent notices that the Federal Trade Commission could impose "significant financial penalties" if the schools deceive students about how successful their graduates were, the agency said on Wednesday. The FTC commissioners, who often split along party lines, voted 5-0 to use a dormant penalty authority against any school that, for example, overstated how likely it was that graduates would get jobs and how much they could hope to earn. The notices were sent to schools https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/attachments/penalty-offenses-concerning-education/higher_ed_notice_recipient_list.pdf that included "the largest for-profit colleges and vocational schools" in the United States, the agency said in a statement, while adding that a school receiving a letter was not an indication of wrongdoing.

  • Some oil from California spill breaks up in ocean currents

    Some of the crude oil that spilled from a pipeline into the waters off Southern California has been breaking up naturally in ocean currents, a Coast Guard official said Wednesday as authorities sought to determine the scope of the damage. Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier said some of the oil has been pushed to the south by currents. Storms earlier in the week may also have helped disperse the oil, which he said could make it more challenging to skim as it spreads out.

  • Get Snake Bit By This 2008 Dodge Viper

    V10 goodness moves the wheels of this American sports car.

  • Eviction confusion, again: End of US ban doesn't cause spike

    Chandra Dobbs was stunned when the constable showed up on her doorstep with a fat packet of eviction papers. “I didn’t think I was going to be evicted because I applied for rental assistance money,” Dobbs said a few days later. Instead of the expected surge in evictions, many landlords are holding off, waiting for the federal money to come through.

  • Google to invest $1 billion in Africa over five years

    LAGOS (Reuters) -Google plans to invest $1 billion in Africa over the next five years to ensure access to fast and cheaper internet and will back startups to support the continent's digital transformation, it said on Wednesday. The unit of U.S. tech company Alphabet Inc made the announcement at a virtual event where it launched an Africa Investment Fund, through which it will invest $50 million in startups, providing them with access to its employees, network and technologies. Nitin Gajria, managing director for Google in Africa told Reuters in a virtual interview that the company would among others, target startups focusing on fintech, e-commerce and local language content.

  • Germany expands pensions to more Holocaust survivors

    The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis said Wednesday that Germany has agreed to extend compensation to Jewish survivors who endured the World War II siege of Leningrad and two other groups who had not received any monthly pensions from Germany. The payments will be going to approximately 6,500 survivors around the world, primarily in Israel, North America, the former Soviet Union and Western Europe, according to the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference. The new funds are targeted toward about 4,500 Jews who survived the Leningrad siege during World War II, about 800 who lived mostly in hiding in France during the Nazi's terror reign, and some 1,200 Jewish survivors from Romania.

  • Lawsuit: LSU brushed off complaints against accused rapist

    Louisiana State University officials did little to address allegations of sexual harassment and assault against a French graduate student, enabling his interactions with undergraduate women and high school girls, even after learning he had been arrested on a rape charge in central Louisiana, six women said in a federal lawsuit. The suit, filed Monday in Baton Rouge, says two of the plaintiffs, both undergraduate students, were eventually raped by Edouard d'Espalungue d'Arros, who is believed to have taken refuge in France. The other women — another undergraduate, two graduate students and a professor — all say they were victims of harassment, unwanted physical contact or retaliation involving d'Espalungue.

  • Brazil regulator to probe hospital chain over use of hydroxychloroquine

    The Brazilian agency that regulates health insurance plans has opened an investigation into allegations that a hospital chain tested unproven drugs on elderly COVID-19 patients without their knowledge, the regulator's director told a Senate inquiry on Wednesday. It was the first instance of a regulatory agency pledging to look into misdeeds at Prevent Senior, a major healthcare chain serving tens of thousands of patients in the Sao Paulo area. Paulo Rebello Filho, head of the National Regulatory Agency for Private Health Insurance Plans (ANS), said his staff has detected "assistance abnormalities" at Prevent Senior and the health chain will be put under special technical supervision.

  • U.S. Senate filibuster looms large as leaders seek debt ceiling deal

    A threat by Democrats to do away with the U.S. Senate's filibuster rule colored Wednesday's behind-the-scene efforts to avert a looming federal debt default, which economic analysts say could upend the global financial system. President Joe Biden, a former senator who has long defended the filibuster rule that requires 60 of the chamber's 100 members to agree on most legislation, said late on Tuesday that Democrats would consider making an exception to the filibuster https://www.reuters.com/world/us/what-is-us-senate-filibuster-why-is-everyone-talking-about-it-2021-10-06 to hike the government's $28.4 trillion debt ceiling and defend the economy. Democrats called off an early Wednesday afternoon vote after the Senate's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, floated a plan that would buy more time https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-democrats-plan-debt-limit-vote-after-biden-hints-filibuster-could-go-2021-10-06 to resolve the issue.

  • Gary Poste: Who was the alleged Zodiac killer identified by ‘Case Breakers’?

    Was a US Air Force veteran and house painter the Zodiac killer?

  • Black construction workers called out racism in team meeting — and got fired, feds say

    The workers were constructing a $600 million Google data center in Tennessee.

  • Black ex-Tesla worker who claimed racial abuse awarded $137M

    Tesla Inc. must pay nearly $137 million to a Black former worker who said he suffered racial abuse at the electric carmaker’s San Francisco Bay Area factory. The jury in San Francisco agreed that Owen Diaz was subjected to racial harassment and a hostile work environment. Diaz alleged in a lawsuit that he was harassed and faced “daily racist epithets,” including the “N-word,” while working at Tesla’s Fremont plant in 2015 and 2016 before quitting.

  • It was the ‘deadliest place’ for Black people in the US. That didn’t stop these high school students from changing history

    More than 100 students walked out of Burglund High in Mississippi to protest racial injustice. Their work helped rally young people across the South.

  • UMass Amherst has hired a cybersecurity firm to investigate racist emails reportedly sent to Black students

    The University of Massachusetts Amherst has hired a cybersecurity firm to investigate racist emails sent to Black student organizations in September.

  • Boys of color were hit hard by COVID-19. Here's how to help them — in school and out.

    Attendance and grades showed steeper drops for boys of color amid COVID-19 shutdowns. They need more than "business as usual" to catch up in school.

  • The defacing of NYC’s George Floyd statue shows disregard for Black bodies is as American as burgers and beer

    What is gained by defacing the image, the honour of a Black man who died at the hands of the state?