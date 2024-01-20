New push to expand term limits is anti-democratic | Steve Bousquet

Florida lawmakers are packaging their latest crusade to expand term limits as giving the people what they want. Don’t buy it.

In typical Tallahassee fashion, they want to shove more term limits down the throats of Floridians rather than actually let them vote on it. That’s not democratic (small d), and that’s because Republican legislators may believe in poll numbers — but they don’t really trust voters.

Two years ago, the Legislature mandated 12-year term limits on elected school board members in all 67 counties. Last year, they changed their minds and reduced school board terms to eight years instead.

Now they want to shorten the careers of county commissioners, too.

A Senate bill (SB 438) would impose eight-year term limits on every county — including Broward, where voters agreed to limit commissioners to 12 years in office.

“When people have been in government for too long, they stop listening to the needs of the people,” said Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, the bill sponsor. “Term limits is a way to get, for lack of a better term, fresh blood into the system and fresh ideas, a new way to attack age-old public problems.”

You may agree or disagree with 12 years, but the point is this: A mandate by a relative handful of politicians in Tallahassee would override a vote of the people in the state’s second-largest county (and other places, too). That’s just wrong, and all three Democrats on the Senate Ethics & Elections Committee agreed and voted against it.

They were Sens. Tina Polsky of Boca Raton, Bobby Powell of West Palm Beach and Darryl Rouson of St. Petersburg. But Republicans prevailed, 5-3.

Eleven counties with home-rule charters representing more than half of the state’s population have imposed term limits on county commissioners. Eight counties set the limit at eight years: Brevard, Clay, Duval, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Volusia. Three others are at 12 years: Broward, Lee and Polk.

Most other counties can’t propose term limits on their own because they haven’t adopted home-rule charters. They would have to ask Tallahassee to do it — and guess what? They haven’t.

But the Legislature is forcing it on them all anyway. It’s another case of defying democracy, silencing the public, and trampling on local government.

“This is not a Republican-principled bill,” said Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex, who spoke on behalf of the Florida Association of Counties.

“The process here is to take away the vote,” said Chris Doolin, long-time lobbyist for a coalition of small, rural counties.

At two hearings this week, a parade of county commissioners, many from small counties, testified against the Senate bill, and the House version, HB 57, which was changed Friday to allow commissioners to stay in office for 12 years. Both bills would be retroactive to 2022, which creates an imbalance that’s likely to be challenged in court.

Under an eight-year term limit, a person elected in 2022 could run only one more time, but a person elected in 2020 could run twice more, in 2024, when the limit would take effect, and 2028. “A bizarre scheme,” said Bob McKee of the Florida Association of Counties.

One opponent after another said a statewide imposition of term limits against the will of many counties ought to be subject to a vote of the people in a statewide referendum.

But it won’t be — and you have to wonder that it’s because lawmakers are skeptical that it could reach the required 60% statewide threshold for passage, despite polls cited by U.S. Term Limits and others showing overwhelming public support for eight-year term limits for county officials.

Those gaudy poll numbers help justify the clamor for more term limits, and that prompted Sen. Polsky to ask why the same logic doesn’t also apply to a six-week ban on abortions in Florida. A University of North Florida poll, released last March, said 75% of Florida voters oppose a six-week ban, with 62% “strongly” opposing it.

“If we go by the polls, and base our decisions on that, we would never have voted for a six-week abortion ban in this body, because overwhelmingly people don’t support that,” said Polsky, who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach, “and yet that didn’t stop this Legislature from forcing that upon us.”

“What happened to local control?” Polsky asked. “The arrogance and the insult to those folks is astounding to me.”

This question belongs on the ballot. The people should decide.

Steve Bousquet is Opinion Editor of the Sun Sentinel and a columnist in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale. Contact him at sbousquet@sunsentinel.com or (850) 567-2240 and follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @stevebousquet.