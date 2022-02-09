Push for full House vote on slavery reparations bill
- Sheila Jackson LeeU.S. Representative from Texas
April will mark one year since a House committee approved legislation that would study slavery reparations for African Americans. H.R. 40 would create a panel that would examine lasting effects of slavery and discrimination in the U.S. But the bill has yet to be brought to a full vote in the chamber. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, who is the lead sponsor of H.R. 40, joined CBS News' Lilia Luciano to discuss.