Push for full House vote on slavery reparations bill

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sheila Jackson Lee
    U.S. Representative from Texas

April will mark one year since a House committee approved legislation that would study slavery reparations for African Americans. H.R. 40 would create a panel that would examine lasting effects of slavery and discrimination in the U.S. But the bill has yet to be brought to a full vote in the chamber. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, who is the lead sponsor of H.R. 40, joined CBS News' Lilia Luciano to discuss.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories