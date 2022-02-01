New push to lift COVID-19 restrictions
Authorities across the United States are facing growing pressure to lift restrictions as new cases of COVID-19 drop. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii reports.
A man took his 11-year-old grandson fishing at a South Miami-Dade canal over the weekend. But he didn’t use the typical squirmy bait on a hook. Nor were they looking for dinner.
Donald Trump says "the quiet part out loud" over and over again in the CNN anchor's review of the former president's Texas event.
Some of the Trump White House documents that were handed over to the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 by the National Archives and Records Administration were reportedly torn up and taped back together.Three sources familiar with the records told The Washington Post about the state of the administration documents, which the National Archives confirmed to the newspaper. In a statement to The Post, the National Archives said that documents turned...
Joe Burrow wears turtle neck, chain, and rectangular sunglasses after his AFC Championship victory.
January Jones, 44, rocks a silk chemise dress for her birthday dinner—and wow, her entire bod is fit AF. Lagree Pilates and yoga are her go-to workouts.
LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson posted pictures on social media, in a suite with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and San Francisco Mayor London Breed, among others. In the photos, no one was wearing a mask.
Although the podcaster later deleted the tweet, he made no reference to the error.
Trump asked Giuliani to call DHS after he rejected a proposal that originated with retired Army colonel Phil Waldron to use the Pentagon for the plan.
"Turning 30 feels like a cold reminder that I'm running out of time to matter in society's eyes," Kryst wrote in the Allure essay last year.
Yes, the answer is "yes" to all of them.View Entire Post ›
Mike Zimmer's girlfriend, Katarina Elizabeth Miketin, isn't holding back.
The former president had a penchant for ripping presidential documents and leaving them for staffers to patch up during his time in office.
“I cannot believe I would ever hear this from somebody running for office or in office” in America, said Leahy, who witnessed the violence in the Capitol.
Ling discussed going on two consecutive dates with Prince, during which they stayed up until five o'clock in the morning.
The singer revealed she's expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky, fueling speculation of a Fenty maternity line.
"Say they are abhorrent. Say they are despicable. Say they have no part in this society or this state. But no," the newspaper's editorial board wrote.
Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde are still waiting on landing spots for Caleb Williams and Jim Harbaugh... we have updates on the sport's two biggest ongoing sagas. Dabo Swinney went on The Players Club Podcast and continued his interesting stance on NIL and paying college athletes. When will Dabo learn NIL is here to stay? Also, Auburn lost its second coordinator in as many weeks. The honeymoon stage is over on the plains for Bryan Harsin. The guys then dive into the professional pillow fighting league before asking which college coaches would Dan least want to room with while in COVID isolation during the Olympics.
Readers share their views on police and gun control views; the state of the United States; care at St. Lucie Medical Center; and Democrats' game plan
CNN reported on Monday that Marc Short, the former vice president's chief of staff, gave "lengthy" testimony to the panel last week
Ric Flair first announced the split on social media this week