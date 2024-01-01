Push to raise minimum wage headed to OK Supreme Court

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – According to records, State Question 832, a push to raise the Oklahoma minimum wage to $15 will have its day in court for a second time on January 31st.

Leading the way for the effort itself is Raise the Wage Oklahoma who have argued that with the cost of groceries, gas, and housing going up wages should keep up as well.

“We just think it’s time for people to decide this issue for themselves,” said Amber England spokesperson for Raise the Wage Oklahoma. “I have a lot of hope and faith in the voters of Oklahoma.”

The Oklahoma Supreme Court is expected to hold a hearing at the end of January that could end up deciding what happens with the State Question.

A major reason why it’s going before the court is due to a challenge from the Oklahoma Farm Bureau and the Oklahoma State Chamber who filed briefs to stop the circulation of the petition that would get it on the ballot.

“We have this ballot initiative process, it’s in our constitution and Oklahoma voters like to decide things for themselves,” said England.

Supporters of the proposal filed documents with the secretary of state’s office on Oct. 27.

What is a major concern to us is the automatic, open-ended increase being linked to a federal government-produced index that is based upon cost-of-living rates in cities like New York or San Francisco,” said State Chamber President Chad Warmington in a November news release. “Those areas are not reflective of the actual cost of living in Oklahoma. This ill-conceived plan would give Oklahomans no opportunity to adjust or halt these automatic increases.”

The current minimum wage throughout the state is $7.25. If the State Question gets on the ballot and if voters approve it, then the wage will gradually rise to $15 by the year 2029.

“I understand the money interest behind the people who are opposed to this,” said England. “They want politicians to control so that they can slice and dice policy and corporations from having to do the right thing. To give folks the correct minimum wage.”

England and others within Raise the Wage Oklahoma are confident that the petition would survive the court challenge.

