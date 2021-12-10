New push for vaccine boosters as Delta variant drives up COVID hospitalizations
There is a new push for booster shots as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in at least 42 states. Nikki Battiste has the latest.
There is a new push for booster shots as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in at least 42 states. Nikki Battiste has the latest.
Until additional studies are conducted, experts say you should get vaccinated against COVID-19 regardless of the time of day.
Back pain, bloating, caused urogynecologist Dr. Jocelyn Fitzgerald to ask for an ultrasound. Her tumor was benign but she hopes women stop ignoring pain.
Oftentimes, the symptoms of a heart attack—especially for a woman—are much more subtle than what you see on TV. "Although men and women can experience chest pressure that feels like an elephant sitting across the chest, women can experience a heart attack without chest pressure," Nieca Goldberg, M.D., medical director for the Joan H. Tisch Center for Women's Health at NYU's Langone Medical Center and an American Heart Association volunteer, tells the American Heart Association. Read on to learn
Don't get caught off guard like I did. By the time they discovered my colorectal cancer, I was already at stage 3 of the disease.
It’s versatile, delicious and has some seriously heart-healthy nutrients.
Tiffany Haddish showed off her super-toned abs and legs in a red bikini on Instagram—as she posted a video of herself attempting to jump off a yacht.
Vuity, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in October, would potentially replace reading glasses for some of the 128 million Americans who have trouble seeing close-up.
Darla Smith went to court to compel UPMC Memorial to treat her husband's COVID-19 with ivermectin. It led to a struggle to do so.
The coronavirus can directly infect fat cells, perhaps activating a harmful cascade of inflammation, resulting in severe COVID-19, research suggests.
Getting owned by a mouthwash company is just another day in the life of Republican Ron Johnson
Your salads and veggie wraps aren't complete without it, and let's not discuss life without pickles! We love our cucumbers, but are they actually good for you? Let's find out what dietitians have to say.
For the love of god, point the foot of the bed away from the door.
A new study found that yogurt could be used to combat high blood pressure, a condition almost half Americans face.
Letter writers appear to be losing patience with those who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19. And a Portsmouth couple pays tribute to Jim Splaine.
"We in the U.S. are not prepared," Rachel Bean, a 34-year-old based out of Minneapolis who suffers from long COVID, told Yahoo Finance.
How do you tell if you've contracted COVID-19, or is it the flu or allergies? It can be tricky, but here are some guidelines.
A new study suggests a self-administered simple at-home test can detect subtle signs of dementia up to six months earlier than current screenings.
One month after her son Eran had recovered from a mild case of COVID-19, Sara Bittan rushed the three-year-old to the emergency room. Eventually diagnosed with the rare multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), also known as pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome, or PIMS, Eran was hospitalized in October for a week and has fully recovered, Bittan said. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors worldwide are learning more about how the illness impacts children.
Hospitals are using creative spaces for patients as the state sets pandemic records for new cases and hospitalizations.
Here's what the research says (so far).