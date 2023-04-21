Pusha T’s Wife Virginia Williams Speaks About Feeling ‘Awkward’ About Not Looking Like Other Rappers’ Wives

Virginia Williams and Pusha T

Over the years, rappers’ wives have been associated with a particular look — 20″-plus hair, luxe glam fits, red bottoms, etc. But that stereotype doesn’t apply to every rapper’s spouse.

Virginia Williams, Pusha T‘s wife, is opening up about not fitting into that box and how it affects her relationship with the public eye.

Williams spoke her truth during a Q&A session hosted on her Instagram Stories after being asked if it’s “hard dating a celebrity,” Complex reported. She explained that it’s awkward because she doesn’t look like other partners of folks in the rap game.

“If I’m being honest, INITIALLY the only thing hard about it was being … ok with being the oddball in the room,” she wrote. “Not looking like a ‘rapper girlfriend/wife.’ I use to feel awkward amongst the women who had a fake ass bodycon dress and cake face, but for a while now I’ve thought I’m way cooler.”

After over a decade, the “Diet Coke” rapper and Williams tied the knot in 2018. According to HotNewHipHop, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, in 2020. Williams, who keeps things under wraps regarding her family, shared a rare photo of their now toddler on Instagram in February.

“my LOVE [sic] booking info in my bio [sic],” she wrote in the caption with a laughing emoji.

Pusha T is gearing up to follow up his critically acclaimed album, It’s Almost Dry, with a mixtape. Titled Gangsta Grillz, the rapper promises the project will celebrate the culture.

“I just feel like to me, the Gangsta Grillz and the whole mixtape culture and scene is what I’m about. That’s the purest form of hip-hop to me,” he told Complex earlier this year. “I’m going to be honest with you, seeing Drama’s mixtape with Tyler and how they won a Grammy, I was like, man, mixtapes really won a Grammy. So I’m trying to be a part of that culture as well.”