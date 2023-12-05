After pushback, Fayette County schools will negotiate to extend health department nurse contract

Following an uproar in Lexington over the Fayette school district’s proposal to end the Lexington-Fayette Health Department’s 49-year history of providing nurses for students, school board members decided Monday to negotiate a one-year extension with the health department.

District spokeswoman Dia Davidson-Smith said if approved by the school board the contract between the school district and health department would continue through June 2025.

“The next step will be a study conducted by the district,” Davidson-Smith said.

FCPS officials announced Nov. 27 they had chosen another vendor to provide school nurses. School district officials released a document showing the new vendor, Maxim, outbid the health department. The health department bid $4,565,138 for services. Maxim bid $3,143,850 and outscored the health department on a series of standards.

Longtime Lexington nurses, parents, teachers and a top health department official are among those who raised objections.

The school board had its monthly planning meeting Monday night and did not follow the proposal.

This is a developing story and will be updated.