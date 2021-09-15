We pushed every button on a 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost

This monolithic monster is a Rolls-Royce 2021 Ghost: a two and a half ton slab of luxury. All delivered in a style that Rolls-Royce describes as ‘post-opulence’. We got our hands on the car to find out what it actually sounds like, and feels like to drive. And we're going to push every single button on it.

