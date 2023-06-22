‘Put the car in park!’ Teens in stolen vehicle back into Rockdale deputy’s cruiser, sheriff says

Four teens were arrested last week after Rockdale County deputies located them in a stolen car.

Authorities said on June 14 at 12:30 a.m., Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputies received reports of a stolen car being spotted pulling into a convenience store on Salem Road.

According to the investigation, the car was stolen from DeKalb County the night before.

When deputies approached the car in the parking lot, bodycam video showed the car backing up into the deputy’s cruiser as he yelled, “Put the car in park!”

After the car hit the cruiser, deputies approached the vehicle and found four teenagers inside.

Deputies observed the rear driver-side window was busted out with glass still on the floor, and the ignition popped.

The three 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old were from Stone Mountain and were taken into custody.

Authorities have not said if the four teens will be charged.

