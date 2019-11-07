'Put me in coach': Second Lady Karen Pence embraces bigger role on 2020 campaign trail

WASHINGTON – Karen Pence was a regular presence at her husband’s side during the 2016 campaign, whispering encouraging words into Mike Pence’s ear before he stepped on stage, leading the vice presidential team in prayer before big moments and always clasping her husband’s hand before joining him in the spotlight.

While Pence’s support for her husband – with whom she has long been a full political partner – was clear, it was less certain how she felt about Donald Trump.

As the reelection campaign gears up, she’s not leaving any room for doubt.

Pence has expanded her presence on social media, is participating in “Women for Trump” events and is hitting the campaign trail solo – such as headlining a September fundraiser for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds – in addition to continuing to travel with her husband as she did on a recent Kentucky trip.

“I think now the campaign is starting to realize that I want to be part of the campaign. I want to go and do what I can and do my part. And so they’re sending things my way more and more,” she told USA TODAY. “And they are things that I’m like, `I can go. I can go do this. Put me in coach.’”

Pence spoke in the sun room of the vice president’s residence, as their Australian shepherd, Harley, tried to nose his way into the interview and their cat, Hazel, perched over her shoulder. Hung on the wall behind Pence was her watercolor rendition of the vice president’s Queen Anne-style house, their temporary home located on the grounds of the Naval Observatory. The room’s dominant art is a painting of Indiana’s state flower, the peony, on loan from Indiana artist Douglas David who personally delivered it to the residence.

Since moving in, Pence has had to navigate the non-elected but public role of second lady in which her down-home image of a pet lover, mother of a Marine and fierce protector of her husband has sometimes clashed with criticism of her views on homosexuality and questions about her alliance with Trump.

A reluctant campaigner?

Pence was apoplectic after the 2016 release of the Access Hollywood recording of Trump bragging about grabbing women’s genitals became public, according to the book "American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump" by Politico reporter Tim Alberta.

A former senior Pence aide disputes the narrative that Karen Pence was any less supportive than her husband of continuing with the campaign, after Trump apologized for the recording.

But a recently published book on Mike Pence suggests that Karen agreed to stick it out under the expectation that Trump would probably lose, setting up Pence for his own 2020 bid. When Trump won, Karen twice rebuffed her husband’s celebratory kiss on election night, according to “Piety & Power: Mike Pence and the Taking of the White House," by Tom LoBianco, a reporter who covered Mike Pence when he was governor of Indiana.

Karen Pence said she’s puzzled at how someone could have gotten that impression. She remembers the excitement of election night, as well as the exhaustion of the early morning hours when the race was called.

“So all I can figure is someone must have seen me make a face or something like, 'I’m hungry’ or 'I’m tired’ or something and decided I was disappointed in the race,” Pence said. “I don’t know where that came from. I love being part of this ticket, part of this administration.”

The former senior Pence aide, who asked not to be identified to speak candidly, said Karen Pence can “absolutely” be valuable in helping the Trump campaign reinforce its message with women. She’s approachable, listens to people and is relatable as a teacher, a mom and an advocate for military families, the former aide said.