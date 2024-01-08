Can you put Florida driver's license on your phone? What to know about Florida Smart ID

Are you ready for a mobile driver's license? In some states, it's acceptable to have your driver's license on your smartphone aka a digital driver’s license.

In Florida, there's an app for that, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. It's called an intuitive mobile driver license – the Florida Smart ID. As of January 2024, the service is acceptable as an additional form of identification. It cannot replace the physical ID card when operating a motor vehicle. The FDHSMV site states the Florida Smart ID is an optional tool for residents as a "convenient, digital and secure backup to your physical Florida driver license."

Here's what we know about Florida Smart ID, how to use it and where it's valid.

Can you put your ID on your phone? What is Florida Smart ID?

According to the FDHSMV, the Florida Smart ID app is a secure version of your driver's license, which is available to download from the App Store or Google Play. "It is not simply a photo of your license. When used with an associated Florida Smart ID Verifier, customers can provide a safe, trusted and contactless proof of identity or age," the site states.

What iPhone app is digital driver's license? How do I get Florida Smart ID

The Florida Smart ID app for iPhones is available for download via the App Store. The app description states: "After downloading and activating, users can launch Florida Smart ID on their smartphone or other smart device, select the type of verification needed, and present it for scanning by a business or law enforcement. Your smart device does not leave your hand when being verified, making Florida Smart ID a contact-free and convenient way to display proof of identity or age."

Will Florida digital driver's license, Florida Smart ID, work on Android phones?

Yes. Florida Smart ID app is available for Android phone users in the Google Play Store. The app description for the Android app is the same as the iOS app (see above).

Do I still need to carry my driver's license with me in Florida?

As of January 2024, yes. The Florida Smart ID app is merely a backup form of identification or verification of age. It does not replace the physical ID card.

Does Florida have a digital driver's license? Is my data safe?

The FDHSMV addresses data privacy in its Florida Smart ID section. The app does not use geolocation tagging nor does it track your device or Florida Smart ID usage, according to the site. For those who don't know, geolocation tagging occurs if your location services are turned on in your smartphone and if you've approved apps that have requested access. For example, if you take a photo and your location services are turned on, your phone will show this info on the map feature in your camera roll. According to the FDHSMV, the Florida Smart ID will not track how often or where you use it.

Also, the Florida Smart ID won't load without a digital pin number or your fingerprint.

How does Florida Smart ID work? Will it show my driver's license picture?

When the Florida Smart ID app is launched on your phone, you'll see a QR code (or barcode) that will show the retailer or law enforcement your photo and a statement indicating you are over 18 or 21. Not everyone will have access to the Florida Smart ID Verifier app − retailers and law enforcement will have to fill out an application for it.

Are there states that accept a digital driver's license?

The California Department of Motor Vehicles recently rolled out a pilot program called "mDL," which allows residents to put their driver's licenses on their phones. However, the service is limited, mainly for airport check-in usage at participating airports.

In Colorado, there's a digital driver's license service called "Colorado Digital ID" for residents to use in-state. According to mycolorado.gov, residents are encouraged to "carry their physical driver license or state-issued ID card for interactions with law enforcement, state government agencies and businesses who aren’t yet accepting Digital ID, as well as for use at airport TSA checkpoints as Colorado Digital ID is currently only authorized for in-state use.

The Georgia Department of Driver Services has a digital driver's license for airport check-in use and other age/identification verification needs. Like Florida, California and Colorado, the Georgia digital ID does not replace the physical ID card.

Sangalang is a lead digital producer for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram at @byjensangalang. Support local journalism. Consider subscribing to a Florida newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Which states allow digital driver's license on iPhone, Android?