Can you put foil in an air fryer? What about wax paper? Here's what you need to know.

Putting aluminum foil or metal utensils inside a microwave is not advisable as many of us have been told throughout our lives. Frasier Crane on the TV show "Cheers" once famously lamented that we can put a man on the moon but can't put metal in a microwave. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) explains that it will, at best, dampen the cooking of the food and, at worst, become dangerous.

But what about an air fryer? Keeping your air fryer safe and in good working order means users must learn what is okay to place inside it. Knowing what foils and papers can damage the device or the food is vital to successfully owning, operating and enjoying an air fryer.

Become an air fryer expert: How does an air fryer work? Explaining its function, purpose and menu options.

Just curious?: We're here to help with life's everyday questions

Aluminum foil will survive your air fryer and can be a beneficial tool for the food inside.

Can you put foil in an air fryer?

Yes, you can put aluminum foil in an air fryer. Tasteofhome.com explains that due to the air fryer’s cooking process consisting of rushing hot air, your aluminum foil and the meal it’s with will not be ruined by the air fryer.

Because of the vigorous air, though, the foil must be secured to the food or the air fryer basket. If not, you risk the foil becoming loose and flying around the device as your food cooks, Tasteofhome.com says. The website explains that users must “mold and shape” the foil to the “basket” of the air fryer or the “food you’re cooking.” Make sure to secure the foil to the basket or the food and not the bottom of the air fryer, as this would disrupt the air fryer’s airflow and your food’s cooking, according to southernliving.com.

Southernliving.com also says that, in case you’re unsure, it’s best to review the manufacturer’s recommendations. They explain that some companies, such as Philips, don’t recommend the use of foil in an air fryer while others might.

Using aluminum foil with your food while it’s air frying helps the spices to stay mixed with the food, rather than dripping through the basket and under the food, says keepingthepeas.com. It also distributes heat across the food more evenly, while enabling an easier cleanup.

Story continues

Is aluminum foil dangerous?: Fact check: Exposure to aluminum through food does not cause neural issues or cancer

The one-stop shop for chefs: Food, wine, dining and cooking

Can you put wax paper in an air fryer?

No, you cannot put wax paper into an air fryer, according to lovefoodnotcooking.com. Wax paper is sensitive to heat and, given the air fryer cooking process is dependent on hot air, they do not mix.

Can you put parchment paper in an air fryer?

Yes, parchment paper can be put into an air fryer, lovefoodnotcooking.com says. Its silicone coating makes it heat resistant, enabling it to be used in air fryers. Parchment paper can be used to protect against food splatter in an air fryer.

Need ideas for July 4th?: 10 red, white and blue foods that will make your July 4th party sparkle

Don't settle for less: The best air fryers of 2020

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Can you put foil in an air fryer? How to keep your air fryer safe