‘Put the guns away’: Independence police investigate 3 separate shootings in one day

Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Monday afternoon in Independence.

No one was injured, according to the Independence Police Department’s Facebook page. The three shootings happened around the same time at 23rd Street and Cottage, Truman Road and Hardy Avenue and 24 Hwy and Spring Street.

None of the three incidents are related, according to the Facebook post. Police said investigators are working all three cases and developing leads.

“Folks, those bullets that missed your target went somewhere...into a house...into another vehicle...into a commercial building,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Put the guns away!”

Another shooting left one person dead Saturday night in Independence, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

A 15-year-old was found shot inside a residence on the 600 block of North Westwood Drive. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that a person of interest in the shooting has been arrested and investigations were ongoing.