‘Put it to my head’: Dedham tree trimmer faces armed neighbor on job

Dedham Police are recommending charges after a tree trimming job escalated into a heated confrontation involving a gun.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Whitehall Street.

Nick Cushman, who owns Cushman Tree, was hired by a customer there to cut some tree limbs.

He told Boston 25 News that he asked to park his bucket truck on a next-door neighbor’s property to get the work done.

“I said, hey, we’re doing work for your neighbor. Can I pull the truck up on the lawn,” recalled Cushman. “He said, yup. You can do that. No problem.”

However, he said it turned into a big problem after the limbs began coming down.

“I cut off one of the limbs. The other one snapped and broke off and went up against his house and scratched his house,” said Cushman.

According to Cushman, the man’s son began recording on his cell phone before the homeowner addressed him out the window.

“Within two minutes, the father opened the window,” he said. “Yelled out the window, you f’n piece of garbage. I’m gunna come down there. I’m gunna kill you. You’re a piece of [expletive]!”

Cushman claims a gun was pointed at his head shortly after the homeowner exited the house.

He said he did not back down despite the tense situation.

“He goes, you don’t think I’ll pull it? I said no, you won’t pull it cause if you pull it you better make sure I’m down… cause if I get up, I will pick you up and throw you in this chipper,” said Cushman.

By the time officers responded, police said the homeowner put the gun away.

Dedham Police told Boston 25 News that his license to carry firearms has since been suspended.

Boston 25 News knocked at his door to get his side of story, but no one answered.

Dedham Police are recommending charges for both men.

A charge of assault by means of a dangerous weapon has been submitted to District Court for armed homeowner who had his license to carry suspended.

A charge of threatening to commit a crime has been submitted for Cushman.

He said he puzzled as to why he’s in trouble with the law.

“He only knew me for ten minutes in his yard,” added Cushman. “Then he acts like this.”

Both cases will now advance to probable cause hearings before potentially being forwarded to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

