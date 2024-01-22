Put injury concerns aside — for now. Hornets’ star LaMelo Ball to return vs. Minnesota

LaMelo Ball’s pesky right ankle is apparently good to go.

The Charlotte Hornets’ star point guard will return from a one-game absence and is in the lineup for their matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Monday. Ball tweaked his troublesome ankle — the same one he had season-ending surgery on last March — in the Hornets’ win over San Antonio on Friday, but shrugged the injury off afterward when asked about it.

However, his ankle was tender enough for him to miss Saturday night’s loss to Philadelphia, raising concerns he could be out for an extended period again just four games into his return after already being sidelined for 20 games. So, having Ball back is an emotional boost for a team in desperate need of something positive after dropping 17 of its past 19 outings.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) will return against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing one game with a sore right ankle.

In his four games since returning on Jan. 12 in San Antonio, Ball averaged 26.5 points, 6.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.3 steals, nearly picking up where he left off in late November..

He ranks fifth in the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring at 8.2 points, and his 1.4 3-pointers he connects on in the fourth quarter leads the NBA. He’s also third in the league in fourth-quarter assists, distributing 2.4 per game.

Ball is getting to the free throw line frequently, too. The 31 he attempted in his past four games represent the most in any four-game stretch of his three-plus seasons. In addition to all that, the 13 steals he recorded tied for the second-most in any four-game span of his career.

He’s doing it all, which is why the Hornets need him to stay healthy. They’re just not the same without him and their chances of winning increase exponentially when he’s available.