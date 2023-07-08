'When you put kids first, you will make an impact that lasts': New City View superintendent

The new City View ISD Superintendent Dr. Jesse Thomas.

The City View ISD School Board approved Dr. Jesse Thomas to be the district's new superintendent during a specially called meeting Wednesday evening.

Thomas has 20 years of experience in education, mostly at Wichita Falls ISD. He is taking on an expanded role at the district as it deals with fallout from accusations of sexual misconduct against a coach who died in June 2022.

Thomas is excited about his new leadership role and was chosen to be the lone finalist for the superintendent's position June 10. He began serving as secondary principal at City View in July 2022.

"I am grateful and honored to be allowed by the Board of Trustees to serve as City View ISD Superintendent," Thomas said in an emailed statement Thursday.

He served this past year as the City View Junior/Senior High School principal, making a commitment to ensuring the campus provided a path to success for all students, he said.

Thomas also committed to providing support and resources to staff, to creating partnerships with families that prioritize learning and growth, and to building relationships with students that make a positive difference, he said.

"Setting high expectations is great as long as support is given to those being asked to meet those lofty goals. That support is given through compassion, determination, and collaboration and servant leadership," Thomas said.

"Those are qualities of a true leader and what I strive to model every day. Some days I miss the mark, but those misses will never be the reason I stop trying," he said.

Thomas said in his new role, he wants to continue his commitment to excellence.

He pointed to successes at the district.

"City View ISD has the highest enrollment in its history, has seen unprecedented academic growth and scores on state exams, and, in time of a teacher shortage crisis, began this past school year fully staffed with plans to do so again this year," Thomas said.

Those successes don't happen by accident, he said.

"They are the result of intentional and purposeful initiatives which demonstrate how much City View values our staff and students," Thomas said.

He said that one out of three City View students enrolled on approved transfers from out of the district, meaning the students and their parents chose CVISD even though they reside outside of district boundaries.

"Kids deserve educators' very best effort. City View deserves my very best effort. That's exactly what they will get from myself and our District," Thomas said in his statement.

"My true belief is that when you put kids first, you will make an impact that lasts," he said.

Thomas previously worked for WFISD for 19 years, including 14 as vice principal and principal at the elementary and secondary levels.

He and his wife Ashley Thomas, who served last school year as assistant principal at Crockett Elementary School in WFISD, have four school-age children.

Thomas took on the role of acting superintendent in February when former City View Superintendent Tony Bushong was placed on personal leave.

Thomas is taking the reins from Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, who was appointed to serve as interim superintendent after the School Board regretfully accepted Bushong's resignation, effective March 31. Trustees expressed their support of Bushong then.

Allen, Bushong and five other current or former CVISD administrators were arrested on misdemeanor charges a year ago. They are accused of not reporting student allegations of sexual misconduct against coach and teacher Bobbie Morris.

He took his own life June 27, 2022, after accusations against him became public on social media. One former student has filed a lawsuit in federal court, alleging officials looked the other way while Morris preyed on students from 2014 to 2022.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news, politics and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: City view ISD hires new superintendent