They put 'no trespassing' signs on a Barrington seawall near their home. Now, a judge weighs in.

A Superior Court judge has given the Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC) 20 days to address a dispute over public access to a seawall in a pricy Barrington neighborhood.

The seawall in question is located at the southern edge of 85 Nayatt Road, directly east of the public access point found at the end of Elm Lane. Lance Sheffield and Holly Slater Sheffield purchased the Nayatt Road property, which was built for golfer Brad Faxon, for nearly $4.6 million in May 2021.

"Once they purchased 85 Nayatt Road, the Sheffields noticed members of the public using their seawall for walking and fishing along the water," the Superior Court decision from Judge Jeffrey A. Lanphear states.

The couple responded by putting up a wire fence and No Trespassing signs along their section of the seawall, which is shared with the home located at 56 Elm Lane. However, the CRMC had required the owners of the Elm Lane property to provide two-foot-wide public access walkway when it authorized them to make repairs to the seawall in 1982.

In September 2021, the CRMC ordered the Sheffields to take down the fences and signs. But the couple "maintain they had no notice concerning public access to the seawall," because the CRMC's judgement was never recorded, the decision states.

The deed for the Nayatt Road property did not mention the public access requirement, and the matter did not surface when the Sheffields conducted a title search.

Judge: CRMC must respond to petitions

In May 2022, "a citizen e-mailed CRMC reporting that the Sheffields posted a security guard on the seawall and a siren was placed to sound an alarm whenever people attempted to walk on the wall," the decision states. In response, the CRMC issued a second cease-and-desist notice.

Last December, the Sheffields filed a petition for a declaratory ruling, alleging that the CRMC's 1982 assent was not enforceable. The CRMC did not respond to the petition within the 60 days required by statute, and attributed the delay to “two very significant matters that have taken up its time in December."

By March, the couple still had not received a formal reply, and filed a complaint in Superior Court.

In response, the CRMC argued that a government permit does not need to be recorded to be valid, and that the Sheffields had not done enough due diligence. The agency did not dispute the delay in responding.

In the decision issued on Wednesday, Lanphear agreed that the CRMC had failed to respond to the Sheffields' petition in a timely manner, as required by statute. However, he did not issue a declaratory judgement on the facts of the case, as the Sheffields had requested.

Instead, Lanphear ordered the CRMC to respond to the Sheffield's petition within 20 days, in writing. A status conference will be held in 40 days time to ensure that the CRMC complies, he wrote.

