Before we put people on Mars, we should infect the planet with Earthly microbes, a group of scientists says

NASA and private companies like SpaceX want to send people to Mars.

A group of scientists suggest in a new paper that we should infect Mars with Earth's microbes before people land on the red planet.

These microbes could make Mars more suitable for human habitation, the researchers say.

However, this idea runs counter to NASA's policy of protecting planets and other space objects from getting contaminated with Earthly organisms.

Fifty years after humans first stepped onto the moon, Mars has become the next frontier in space exploration.

On Saturday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveiled a rocket prototype called Starship Mark 1: the next step in his company's quest to build a launch system called Starship that could ferry people to the red planet. NASA, meanwhile, plans to send astronauts to Mars in the 2030s.

But for us Earthlings, surviving on a planet with a thinner atmosphere, less gravity, and minuscule amounts of oxygen presents a host of challenges. If people didn't want to spend every second in sealed suits and indoor habitats, they'd need to transform Mars to be more Earth-like. That would require adding oxygen and other gases into the atmosphere to make surface temperatures and air pressure more similar to what we're used to.

A group of scientists from Canada and Brazil says that planetary engineering could be helped along by some unexpected actors: microbes from Earth.

On our planet, microbes like Rhizobium (which converts atmospheric nitrogen to biological nitrogen that can be used by plants) help maintain the gases our atmosphere and drive our food webs. So the scientists suggest that before sending humans to Mars, we should send some microorganisms from Earth there first.

They describe this idea in an opinion paper published in the journal FEMS Microbiology Ecology.

"Life as we know it cannot exist without beneficial microorganisms," Jose Lopez, the lead author of the paper, said in a press release. "To survive on a barren (and as far as all voyages to date tell us) sterile planet, we will have to take beneficial microbes with us."

What microbial settlers could do on Mars

Scientists estimate that there are 1 trillion microbial species on Earth.

These microscopic organisms played a key role in creating a habitable atmosphere for more advanced lifeforms billions of years ago. They were some of Earth's first denizens, living in the water during a time when our planet was much hotter and lacked oxygen.

"Life on Earth started with relatively simple microorganisms which have the capacity to adapt and evolve to extreme conditions, which defined Earth's habitats in the ancient past," Lopez said.

Since unicellular microbes like cyanobacteria manufactured their own food using photosynthesis, Lopez added, they "provided most of the oxygen we now breathe more than 2 billion years ago."

If introduced to Mars, his team says, bacteria like this could perhaps function similarly — helping to create an Earth-like atmosphere and serving as the foundation of a Martian food chain.

Microbes are still critical for maintaining life on Earth today. They balance gases in the atmosphere and break down animal and plant matter to create the simple substances used at the bottom of food chains. A 2013 study even showed that microbes in the atmosphere contribute to precipitation levels and cloud formation on Earth. Plus, they break down sewage and toxic waste.

"If humanity is seriously contemplating colonizing Mars, another planet, or one of the nearby moons in the future, then people need to identify, understand, and send the most competitive and beneficial pioneers," Lopez and his co-authors wrote.